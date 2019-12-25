James Anderson set to become ninth cricketer to play 150 Tests

Centurion [South Africa], Dec 25 (ANI): As England and South Africa get ready to lock horns in the first Test of the four-match series, the Three Lions' pacer James Anderson is all set to become the ninth cricketer to play 150 Tests.

Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid (India), Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, Allan Border (Australia), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) and Alastair Cook (England) are the other cricketers who have played more than 150 Test matches.

England's former skipper Sir Alastair Cook holds the record for playing most matches for England. He played 161 Tests for the country.

Anderson suffered an injury in the first Ashes Test earlier this year, and as a result, he missed the rest of the series.

Then, he missed England's next Test series against New Zealand.

The 37-year-old is currently the leading wicket-taker for England in the longest format of the game with 575 wickets to his name. He also finished this decade with the second-highest wickets after taking 535 wickets.

He made his debut at the age of 20 for England. (ANI)

