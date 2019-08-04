James Pattinson hails 'fantastic player' Steve Smith

Australia batsman Steve Smith
ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 11:43 IST

Dubai [UAE], Aug 4 (ANI): Australia's James Pattinson called Steve Smith a 'fantastic player' and admitted that his side would have been in trouble without him.
"Look, he's a fantastic player. I was talking to the press before about great players and how they always stand up when you need them. And I think he's done that in this game. Without him, we would be in a bit of trouble," ICC quoted Pattinson as saying.
Smith rescued the sinking Australian side during his side's first inning of the opening Ashes Test match. Australia were crumbled to 122 for 8 by the England bowlers. However, Smith's 144-run inning helped his side finish the inning at a respectable total of 284 runs.
However, Smith and David Warner were exposed to a hostile reception from the Edgbaston crowd, that jeered the duo for their involvement in the last year's ball-tampering case.
Pattinson said Smith is someone who lifts the group.
"He's been copping a bit from the crowd, which has amused a lot of people, but to his credit, he just gets on with it. He's someone who lifts the group when he's out there," he said.
England scored 374 runs in their first inning and took a 90-run lead. Australia, who currently playing their second inning, have gone past the 90-run mark and will resume the game on Day 4 from 124/3. (ANI)

