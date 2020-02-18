James Pattinson ruled out of Australia A's match against England Lions

Melbourne [Australia], Feb 18 (ANI): Pacer James Pattinson has withdrawn from Australia A's squad for the upcoming match against England Lions due to lower back and hip soreness, Cricket Australia confirmed on Tuesday.

Australia's paceman Pattinson had played the last two Test matches against New Zealand and then went on to report soreness after playing grade cricket.

Queensland pacer Mark Steketee will replace Pattinson in the attack.

Steketee will team up with Michael Neser, this time for Australia A, following their performance in the win against Tasmania.

Their pair will be joined by in-form Tasmanian quick Jackson Bird and Queensland leg spinner Mitchell Swepson in the squad.

Australia A will take on England Lions in a four-day match from February 22-25. (ANI)

