Australian bowler James Pattinson
Australian bowler James Pattinson

James Pattinson wants to play consecutive games again

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:31 IST

Dubai [UAE], Nov 12 (ANI): Australian speedster James Pattinson has expressed his desire to play back-to-back games in Test cricket soon.
Pattinson had suffered several injuries in the past. The right-arm bowler was sidelined midway through the 2013 and 2015 Ashes due to back injuries.
The Australia team adopted a workload management policy with him during the 2019 Ashes and didn't allow him to play consecutive games.
"To rock up, have four days off and bowl again - I was like, 'what's this all about?' It's things like that where you pinch yourself and go, 'this is good, things are starting to line up a little bit'. Still not being 30 yet, I've still got a lot of cricket left," ICC quoted Pattinson as saying.
"The next process for me now, if I do get the chance in the Test arena, is to play more back-to-back cricket," he added.
Australia and Pakistan will lock horns in a two-match Test series, starting from November 21. (ANI)



Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

Was a dream to play alongside Ronaldo: Rodrygo

Leeds [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): Real Madrid's Rodrygo said it was his dream to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club to join Juventus.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:36 IST

Pak pacer Nasam Shah to not return home after his mother's death

Karachi [Pakistan], Nov 13 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Nasim Shah will not be returning home from Australia after his mother passed away early Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:59 IST

Fabian Delph withdraws from England squad due to hamstring injury

London [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): Midfielder Fabian Delph has withdrawn himself from the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying matches due to a hamstring injury.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:06 IST

Harbhajan was a bit of 'nemesis' for me throughout my career,...

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist has revealed that spinner Harbhajan Singh was one of the toughest bowlers he faced in his career and he even labelled him a 'nemesis'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:34 IST

Hong Kong Open: Sameer Verma knocked out

Hong Kong, Nov 13 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sameer Verma was knocked out of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after losing to Taiwan's Wang Tzu Wei 11-21, 21-13, 8-21 in a first-round match here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:25 IST

Has always been great to have duels with Sergio Ramos: Robert Lewandowski

Leeds [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): Bayern Munich's striker Robert Lewandowski has said that it has always been great to have duels with Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:21 IST

Glamorgan announces signing of Marnus Labuschagne for 2020 and...

Cardiff [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): Glamorgan have announced the signing of Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne for the upcoming 2020 and 2021 season.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 08:25 IST

Hong Kong Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out

Hong Kong, Nov 13 (ANI): Shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday was knocked out of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after facing a defeat in the first round.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 08:19 IST

On this day, Rohit Sharma registered highest individual score in ODIs

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): It was on November 13, 2014, when opening batsman Rohit Sharma, popularly known as the 'Hitman' registered the highest individual ODI score.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 07:43 IST

Mohamed Salah withdraws from Egypt squad after aggravating ankle injury

Leeds [UK], Nov 13 (ANI): Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has withdrawn himself from the Egypt squad for this week's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after aggravating an ankle injury.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:49 IST

Karate helped me becoming a fighter: Matteo Guendouzi

London [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi feels that karate has helped him a lot in terms of developing a fighter mentality on the pitch

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:52 IST

We try and produce high standards in every single game: Robertson

Liverpool [UK], Nov 12 (ANI): Liverpool's Andy Robertson has said that he and his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold 'try and produce high standards in every single game'.

Read More
iocl