Jamnagar would be hoping Jadeja returns with World Cup trophy, says wife Reevaba

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], July 9 (ANI): Ravindra Jadeja's wife Reevaba on Tuesday said people at Jamnagar are hopeful of the all-rounder returning with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"People at Jamnagar would be hoping that Ravindra returns with the trophy because they have Ranji trophy and Duleep trophy. It will be a joyful and proud moment," Reevaba told ANI.

Talking about Jadeja's love and commitment for cricket, Reevaba said the all-rounder is dedicated towards the game whether he gets an opportunity in the playing XI or not.

"Ravindra is hard-working and committed towards cricket whether he gets an opportunity or not. His dedication towards the game is at a high level. I salute his commitment," she said.

Reevaba further added that Jadeja always tries to give his 100 percent whenever he gets a chance to play.

"Ravindra tries to give his 100 percent whenever he gets a chance in playing XI. He always tries to give all his experience to the team, and aims to be helpful to the team and gives his all-rounder performance. He steps on the field with this mindset," she said.

Despite being named in India's 15-man squad, Jadeja did not feature in most of the fixtures. He came in as a substitute fielder couple of times and made headlines for taking a brilliant catch of England batsman Jason Roy on June 30.

He finally got a chance in the XI during India's last league match against Sri Lanka and picked up one wicket on July 6. Going forward, Jadeja was named in the team against New Zealand in the first semi-final.

When asked how Jadeja managed his emotions when he was not getting an opportunity, Reevaba said she has been motivating her husband. She also highlighted that playing XI are finalised based on the opponent and pitch condition.

"The atmosphere (in the team) has been positive. Playing XI depends on the required combinations plus the opponent team plus the pitch. We all have been motivating him not to worry. We told him to stay prepared and as he will get a chance," she said.

Talking about India's campaign in the ongoing World Cup, Jadeja's wife said the semi-final is a neck-to-neck competition. She further said she is hopeful India will reach in final.

"It is a neck-to-neck competition. As a cricket fan and as a wife of Ravindra, I expect that India performs well in the semi-final and reach in final. This match is very important for the entire team. If the team performs well in the semi-final and enter in the final, the team's morale will increase," she said.

Table-toppers India's first semi-final of the World Cup against New Zealand at Old Trafford is currently underway. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. (ANI)

