Janette Brittin gets honour at The Oval

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): The Oval Cricket ground on Wednesday named a room in member's pavilion after Janette Brittin, a woman cricketer from England.

It is the first time an English ground has named a facility after a woman cricketer to honour her contribution to both Surrey and England cricket.



A veteran of 27 Test matches and 63 ODIs Brittin is Surrey's all-time leading female batsman and played a vital role in developing women's cricket in the county.

She remains the leading female Test run-scorer and century-maker of all time, with five centuries and 1,935 runs and was part of England's World Cup-winning team of 1993.

Brittin started her 19-year-long international career in 1979 and played until 1998, spanning the period between the game's original iteration and the start of its modern developments.

Her first Test game was alongside the pioneering Rachael Heyhoe-Flint whilst teammates, while her final Test included future England greats Charlotte Edwards, Claire Taylor and Clare Connor, who is now the Director of England Women's Cricket.

She passed away in 2017 at the age of 58, after battling with cancer.

The room was formally renamed ahead of the clash between Surrey and Kent at an event that heard speeches from Surrey's Director of Women's Cricket Ebony Rainford-Brent, Chairman Richard Thompson and Jan's father.

Surrey also marked the occasion by commissioning a publication entitled 'Women of Surrey CCC' with women's cricket journalist Raf Nicholson looking at the contribution of seismic figures Myrtle Maclagan MBE, Sylvia Swinburne MBE, Molly Hide and Brittin - as well as paying tribute to the modern-day contribution made by the club's female players and workforce.

Guests due to attend the event include members of club's Kia Super League team, Surrey Stars; members of the 1993 World Cup-winning squad and the first female Chair of the Cricket Writers' Club, Alison Mitchell.

"Jan Brittin was an incredible force in the women's game both for Surrey and for England. She set records that likely will never be broken, won a World Cup for England and played a vital role in bringing the game into the modern age," Brent said.

"I am proud that our club is recognising her brilliance and influence in this way and naming a room in one of the ground's most iconic and historic areas in her honour," she added.

Richard Thompson, Chairman of Surrey CCC said their first match in 1934 and the Club has always been at the forefront of evolving the women's game.

"It is not before time that the Oval is naming a room after one of our greatest female players, Jan Brittin. Surrey CCC Women played their first match in 1934 and the Club has always been at the forefront of evolving the women's game," Thompson said.

This tribute is just another part of that and I am honoured to be speaking at tonight's event," he added. (ANI)