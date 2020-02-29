Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne make debuts against Australia in first ODI

Paarl [South Africa], Feb 29 (ANI): Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne made their ODI debuts for South Africa against Australia in the first match at Boland Park here on Saturday.

Malan has so far played two T20Is for Proteas in which he scored 35 runs. The 23-year-old is a right-handed top-order batsman.

Things did not go well for Malan in his maiden 50-over game. He was sent back to the pavilion for a golden duck by pacer Mitchell Starc in the very first ball of the match.

Malan came out to bat as skipper Quinton de Kock's opening partner after the side won the toss and elected to bat first.

On the other hand, Verreynne is a middle-order batsman with wicket-keeping abilities. He has played 40 first-class games for South Africa and amassed 2,587 runs with an impressive average of 50.72. He also scored three centuries and 17 fifties. He was included in the squad at the back of his performance in the first-class.

Three-match ongoing ODIs series comes after the conclusion of the three T20Is. The T20I series was won by the visitors 2-1. (ANI)

