Japan announces U19 squad for landmark World Cup debut, Marcus Thurgate to lead

Tokyo [Japan], Dec 10 (ANI): The Japan Cricket Association on Friday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup that is scheduled to be held in South Africa in January 2020.

Marcus Thurgate, the wicket-keeper batsman, will lead the team in the mega event. This will be Japan's first appearance in any cricket world cup.

"It means a lot to be the first captain of a Japan team to participate in a global cricket event. It comes with a lot of pressure to show the world what we are capable of, but also excitement for our new era!" Thurgate said in an official statement.

Japan is placed in Group A with India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

Japan U19 squad for World Cup: Marcus Thurgate (c), Max Clements, Tushar Chaturvedi, Neel Date (vc), Kento Ota-Dobell, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Shu Noguchi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate.

The 13th edition of the World Cup will be played between 16 teams, split into four groups. (ANI)

