Jason Behrendorff
Jason Beherendorff to undergo lower spine surgery

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:45 IST

London [UK], Oct 8 (ANI): Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff has confirmed that he will undergo a lower spine surgery as his injury continues to return.
"Unfortunately, I've had the same injury over the last few years and we've tried a number of things and the injury continues to return," ESPNcricinfo quoted Behrendorff as saying.
"After a lot of thought and discussion we've decided that surgery is the best opportunity to find a more permanent fix," he added.
The 29-year-old was part of Australia's ICC World Cup squad and had played five matches in which he scalped nine wickets.
"I'm feeling good about the surgery, I've spoken to a number of Aussie and Kiwi bowlers who've had a similar surgery and they were all very positive about the results," Bahrendorff said.
Behrendorff will head to New Zealand with his family for surgery in the coming weeks. He will miss the entire domestic summer. His participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in October is uncertain, but the timing of the surgery has been designed to give him every chance to be fit.
Fast bowler James Pattinson too underwent a similar surgery in 2017, which helped him make a comeback in the Australian team.
"This particular procedure has had good success rates in other professional pace bowlers with similar reoccurring issues," Behrendorff said.
Behrendorff was ruled out from T20 Blast in late August after having a back injury. He appeared in only two matches against Essex and Glamorgan and wasn't able to pick a single wicket in the two games.
The 29-year-old had stepped away from first-class cricket completely to play limited-overs. He has 126 wickets under his belt with an average of 23.85 in first-class cricket. (ANI)

