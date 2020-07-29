Jason Holder wants England to tour Caribbean

London [UK], July 29 (ANI): West Indies skipper Jason Holder has called for England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to tour the Caribbean later this year in return for his team playing a three-match Test series in the bio-secure environment.

England won the third Test of the three-match series by 269 runs on the final day of the match to take the series 2-1 on Tuesday.

"We don't know what's going to happen after this series in terms of the international calendar, but if there's an opportunity for England to come over to the Caribbean before the end of the year, I'm sure that would help significantly for Cricket West Indies' financial records," ESPNcricinfo quoted Holder as saying.

"It's been a tough couple of years in West Indies cricket financially. We've pretty much had to take a pay cut, so if it's possible to host a tour before the end of 2020, it would probably keep us afloat as an organisation," he added

Holder admitted that mental fatigue had been a serious factor in his side's failure but pointed out the one positive outcome that the opportunity for West Indies to train with A-team players.

I've thoroughly enjoyed the experience. It's the first time I've had the opportunity to mingle with, more or less, the A-team players, because I haven't played much first-class cricket in the last couple of years," said Holder.

"It just shows you that we need more of these environments in West Indies cricket. I'm not sure right now if Cricket West Indies could afford to have an academy, or something similar to Loughborough here in England, but that is definitely something that would help CWI," he added.

West Indies had won the first Test against England but lost their way in the next two games. (ANI)

