Jason Holder wins CWI Test Player of the Year award

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): West Indies Test and ODI skipper Jason Holder was awarded the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Test Player of the Year on Monday (local time).

Holder won the award at CWI's annual award ceremony for inspiring performances for the team last year.

He scored 336 runs for Windies in 2018 and also managed to pick up 33 wickets the same year.

Windies Cricket's official Twitter handle shared a series of tweets to roll out the award list.





In the award function, Shai Hope won the CWI ODI player of the year whereas Keemo Paul was awarded the CWI T2OI Player of the Year.

Hope scored 875 runs for the team in the ODI format in 2018 whereas Keemo Paul registered 124 runs and took 17 wickets in 2018 in the T20I format.





Pacer Oshane Thomas was awarded the Emerging Player of the Year.

Deandra Dottin was announced as the CWI Women's T20 and ODI Player of the Year.

Dottin scored 114 runs and took 12 wickets in the 50-over format in 2018. She registered 149 runs and scalped 16 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

All-rounder Andre Russell was named as the Caribbean T20 Player of the Year.

While Joel Wilson was announced as the West Indies Umpire of the Year. (ANI)

