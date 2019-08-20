Jason Holder receives CWI Test Player of the Year award (Photo/ Windies Cricket Twitter)
Jason Holder receives CWI Test Player of the Year award (Photo/ Windies Cricket Twitter)

Jason Holder wins CWI Test Player of the Year award

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:05 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): West Indies Test and ODI skipper Jason Holder was awarded the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Test Player of the Year on Monday (local time).
Holder won the award at CWI's annual award ceremony for inspiring performances for the team last year.
He scored 336 runs for Windies in 2018 and also managed to pick up 33 wickets the same year.
Windies Cricket's official Twitter handle shared a series of tweets to roll out the award list.


In the award function, Shai Hope won the CWI ODI player of the year whereas Keemo Paul was awarded the CWI T2OI Player of the Year.
Hope scored 875 runs for the team in the ODI format in 2018 whereas Keemo Paul registered 124 runs and took 17 wickets in 2018 in the T20I format.


Pacer Oshane Thomas was awarded the Emerging Player of the Year.
Deandra Dottin was announced as the CWI Women's T20 and ODI Player of the Year.
Dottin scored 114 runs and took 12 wickets in the 50-over format in 2018. She registered 149 runs and scalped 16 wickets in the shortest format of the game.
All-rounder Andre Russell was named as the Caribbean T20 Player of the Year.
While Joel Wilson was announced as the West Indies Umpire of the Year. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:49 IST

Twitter erupts as Jesse Lingard continues his goalless run

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Manchester United's midfielder Jesse Lingard has not registered a goal for the team since 14 matches and his goalless run has left Twitterverse unimpressed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 07:53 IST

Premier League: Manchester United, Wolves play out a draw

Wolverhampton [UK], Aug 20 (ANI): Manchester United and Wolves FC played out a 1-1 draw at the Molineux Stadium in the ongoing Premier League on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:34 IST

BWF World Championships: Shuttler Srikanth Kidambi beats Nhat...

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 19 (ANI): Indian shuttler Srikanth Kidambi defeated Nhat Nguyen by 17-21, 21-16, 21-6 on Monday to advance to the second round of the BWF World Championships 2019 in Switzerland.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:26 IST

Philippe Coutinho hoping to win lots of titles with Bayern Munich

Leeds [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): Bayern Munich's new signing Philippe Coutinho is hoping to stay at the club for a long time and win lots of titles with them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 21:42 IST

Sharjeel Khan to make a return in cricket

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): Pakistan player Sharjeel Khan is all set to return to the game with Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday agreeing with him on the roadmap for his re-entry into competitive cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:59 IST

Conference call between AITA and ITF deferred to Tuesday

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A conference call, which was scheduled to take place between the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Monday, has been deferred for Tuesday now.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:49 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Brad Haddin assistant coach

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday named former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Brad Haddin as their new assistant coach.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:38 IST

BWF World Championship: HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth advance to second round

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 19 (ANI): Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Sai Praneeth on Monday advanced to the second round of the BWF World Championship 2019, taking place in Switzerland.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:43 IST

Sachin Tendulkar wishes photographers on World Photography Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): On the occasion of World Photography Day, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday wished all the photographers for capturing his 'most treasured moments'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:25 IST

India clinches 12 medals in 3rd Nation's Cup including 4 gold

Vrbas [Serbia], Aug 19 (ANI): India's junior women boxers on Sunday ended the campaign with a rich haul of four gold, four silver and four bronze medals at the 3rd Nation's Cup which took place in Vrbas, Serbia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:58 IST

Deepa Malik dedicates Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to her late father

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Deepa Malik, the Rio Paralympics silver medallist, who has been nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, said she will dedicate the honour to her father.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:22 IST

England opt for same 12-man squad for third Ashes Test

London [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): England Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday opted to stay with the same 12-man squad for the third Ashes Test match.

Read More
iocl