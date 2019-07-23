England batsman Jason Roy (Photo/England Cricket Twitter)
England batsman Jason Roy (Photo/England Cricket Twitter)

Jason Roy, Olly Stone named in England's 11-man squad for Ireland Test

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:09 IST

London [UK], July 23 (ANI): Jason Roy and Olly Stone have been named in England's 11-man squad for the one-off Test against Ireland, skipper Joe Root confirmed on Tuesday.
Both Roy and Stone will play in their maiden Test, scheduled to take place from July 24 to 27 at the Lord's, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) reported.
Roy was instrumental in England's first-ever 50-over World Cup victory. The team led by Eoin Morgan defeated New Zealand on the basis of boundary countback rule on July 14 as the 50-over match and the subsequent super-over could not separate the teams

While Stone will be wearing whites for England after recovering from a back injury that forced him to return home during England's tour of the Caribbean earlier this year.
Following is the 11-man squad: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes. (ANI)

