Jason Roy passes concussion test

England batsman Jason Roy passed the concussion test on Wednesday. He was hit on the head while batting in the nets.

Roy witnessed a blow to the head when facing throwdowns from Marcus Trescothick on Tuesday but passed the test at that time and continued his batting.

He was again tested today and cleared. However, before the commencement of the third Ashes Test, the 29-year-old will be tested once again before he is deemed eligible for selection, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Earlier, Australia batsman Steve Smith has already been ruled out of the third Ashes Test due to the concussion. Smith was hit on the back of his neck by pacer Jofra Archer in the second Ashes Test.

The third Ashes Test between Australia and England will begin from August 22.


