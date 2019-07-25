Jason Roy registers maiden Test fifty

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Member of the 50-over World Cup-winning team, England batsman Jason Roy on Thursday registered his first-ever Test fifty against Ireland at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Roy, who was instrumental in England's first-ever 50-over World Cup victory, completed his half-century off just 47 balls. Roy resumed his innings on 52 after the resumption.

England batsman, however, missed out on completing his maiden Test hundred as Roy was bowled by Stuart Thompson for 72. His innings saw 10 boundaries and one six.

Earlier on day one, Roy had a horrendous start on his debut during England's first innings as he, on five, edged and gave a catch to Paul Stirling at first slip off Tim Murtagh.

International Cricket Council (ICC) in a tweet praised Roy, saying one can take the batsman out of ODI cricket but one cannot take ODI cricket out of the batsman.

"50 for Jason Roy on Test debut, off just 47 balls! You can take the batsman out of ODI cricket, but you can't take ODI cricket out of the batsman! The scores are level at lunch. Ireland have been made to toil hard in the heat," ICC tweeted.



England Cricket also lauded Roy and said, "Making his mark against the red ball A maiden Test fifty for @JasonRoy20," England Cricket said.



Former England cricketer Alastair Cook on July 24 presented the Test cap to Roy for the one-off match against Ireland. (ANI)

