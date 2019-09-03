Jasprit Bumrah elated over India's 'great win' over West Indies

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is beaming with joy after India's 257-run victory over West Indies, on Tuesday called it a "great win" and praised the team's "outstanding" effort for the feat.

Taking to Twitter, Bumrah said, "A great win, an outstanding team effort and tons of happy memories."



Bumrah was at his best in the second Test match as he clinched six wickets in the first innings which included a hat-trick.

He gave away just 27 runs in the innings and consequently, achieved his career-best bowling figures of 6-27.

Moreover, with this hat-trick, Bumrah became only the third Indian to get the feat in the longest format of the game. Previously Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan had taken hat-tricks in Test matches for India.

Harbhajan had achieved the feat against Australia in 2001 whereas Pathan had taken a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006. (ANI)

