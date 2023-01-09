Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss ODI series against Sri Lanka as BCCI decides not to rush him: Sources

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah could miss the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting on Tuesday.

"Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the ODI series against Sri Lanka as he is not travelling with the team for the first ODI. The BCCI also doesn't want to rush him into action so soon on the field. He has to play in major series in the upcoming days," a BCCI source told ANI.

Earlier, the All-India Senior Selection Committee included star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka," the BCCI had said in a January 3 media release.



"The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," the BCCI had further said.

Bumrah has not featured in competitive cricket since September due to back issues. The pacer was also ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

While Bumrah has remained absent from the national squad, other senior members of the Indian team, including skipper Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer, have joined the squad in Guwahati.

The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively.

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

