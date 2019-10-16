Jatin Vakil moves SC, says 'optimistic of getting justice'

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Jatin Vakil approached the Supreme Court alleging procedural lapses in the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) President's election which he lost to industrialist Pranav Amin.

Speaking to ANI, he said that he was optimistic of getting justice.

"There are two reasons. First is, when Pranav Amin filed the nomination, he was out of the country. He returned on the day of scrutiny. So, he missed the filing of both the forms. One form was sent from his office by scanning, which returned the same way."

Amin defeated Vakil of the Royal group by a margin of 94 votes. Vakil got 642 votes while Amin emerged victorious with 736 votes.

"Electoral officers are saying that form was filed online but actually it was not submitted online. Under BCA, BCCI rules and regulations of elections there is no option of filing a form through scanning or online. Second form was filed by a person authorised by Amin," he added.

"According to the election officer's notice, it is specifically mentioned that a candidate has to come before him and sign. That would mean both the forms are invalid but electoral officer Vrajesh Sinha flouted the guidelines and accepted the forms which are illegal," Vakil claimed.

Vakil has referred to the oral mentioning at the Apex Court and taken his objections to the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Besides procedural lapses related to the nomination of Amin, he also said some candidates had filed nominations for more than one post, which was against the rules.

"A candidate can file nomination only for one post as per the BCCI, but many candidates have filed for multiple posts. I have approached the Supreme Court and I am 100 per cent sure that I will get justice," he concluded. (ANI)

