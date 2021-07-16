Jay Shah terms T20 World Cup as 'huge moment' for cricket lovers in Oman

Muscat [Oman], July 16 (ANI): Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday termed the upcoming T20 World Cup as a "huge moment" for the cricket-loving people in Oman.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the groups for the Men's T20 World Cup 2021 to be hosted by the BCCI in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 17 to November 14.

The venues for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 are Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground.

"Delighted to be here in Muscat, @TheOmanCricket with @SGanguly99 and @ICC officials for the announcement of ICC T20 World Cup groups. As a c-host and also a participating nation, this is a huge moment for the cricket-loving people here and we are pleased to take the sport far and wide," Jay Shah tweeted.



Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12s. This will see the two teams clash in the group stages of the showpiece event.

The groups, selected on the basis of team rankings as of March 20, 2021, see defending champions the West Indies pooled along with former champions England, Australia and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s, with two qualifiers from Round 1 joining them.

Group 2 will comprise of former champions India and Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the other two qualifiers from Round 1.

Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with the remaining six who booked their spot through the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, whilst Oman, PNG and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B. (ANI)

