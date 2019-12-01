Jay Shah to represent BCCI at ICC Chief Executive Committee meeting

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, will represent the body at the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Chief Executive Committee meeting.

"Jay Shah to be BCCI representative at ICC Chief Executive Committee meeting," a BCCI source told ANI.

The 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) took place today at the BCCI headquarter in Mumbai.

Shah took the charge of BCCI Secretary on October 23, the same day when former cricketer Sourav Ganguly held the presidential post in the cricket governing body. (ANI)

