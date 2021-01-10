Jay Shah to represent BCCI in ICC Board

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): An important part of the 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was to appoint the Indian board's representative or representatives on the International Cricket Council (ICC) and/or any similar organisation. And it has come to the fore that Jay Shah will be India's representatives in the ICC Board.

Speaking to ANI, a board member confirmed the development. "Jay will be on the ICC Board as BCCI representative," the member said.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was earlier representing India at the ICC Board, but he suffered a heart condition on January 2 and had to be admitted to hospital where he underwent primary angioplasty.

While he has been released and is back home, he will be constantly monitored by the doctors and a decision on the future course of action will be taken after a couple of weeks.

Interestingly, in the AGM held in Ahmedabad on December 24, the all-important tax issues that the board needs to sort with an eye on the two ICC events -- 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 50-over World Cup -- was also discussed and it was decided that the secretary and the treasurer will speak to the government on the same.

"We are set to host the 2021 T20 World Cup as well as the 50-over World Cup in 2023. We need to speak to the government to see if we can get tax exemption and for this, we have decided that our secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal will speak to the government.

"If the government does not agree, we will then decide on how to go about it. We also have the 2016 World T20 matter pending, so that will also have to be worked out," a member who attended the meeting said. (ANI)