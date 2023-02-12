Jaydev Unadkat to play Ranji final, released from India's squad for 2nd Test against Australia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to release Jaydev Unadkat from India's squad for the second Test of the Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The left-arm pacer made a comeback to the Indian Test team after astounding performances in the domestic circuit. Unadkat was included in the squad for the Test series in Bangladesh.

Unadkat became the first-ever bowler to clinch a hat-trick in the first over of a Ranji Trophy match in January. He recorded the feat in Saurashtra's Elite, Group B match against Delhi at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Jaydev will now join the Saurashtra squad, which qualified for the Ranji Trophy final to be played against Bengal from 16th February at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.



Saurashtra registered a hard-fought four-wicket win against Karnataka in the second semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Saurashtra chased down the target of 115 in the 35th over.

With this win, Saurashtra set up a Ranji Trophy final clash with Bengal on February 16 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Although Nikin Jose scored 109 runs off 161 balls, the middle and lower order could not make many noteworthy contributions. Vijaykumar Vyshak added 20 and Krishnappa Gowtham scored 23, but Karnataka was constantly in the losing column.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Chetan Sakariya each took four wickets for Saurashtra, with Parth Bhut taking the final two victims. Chasing 115, Saurashtra was reduced to 42/5 due to outstanding bowling performances from Krishnappa Gowtham (3/38) and Vasuki Koushik (3/32).

However, 63 runs were added for the sixth wicket by Sakariya (24) and Saurashtra captain Arpit Vasavada (47*), ending Karnataka's chances of a surprise victory. (ANI)

