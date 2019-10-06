Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol pen rap song to give tribute to Harmanpreet Kaur

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who recently became the most capped international T20I player for the country received a special tribute on Sunday from teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol after the duo prepared a rap song.

A video was shared by Rodrigues on Twitter, in which Deol can be seen wearing a hoodie and singing the rap song.

"Congratulations on your 100th T20i cap @ImHarmanpreet. Here's a small tribute for you from Big Harry ft. Lil' J. #HarmanpreetThor," Rodrigues tweeted.

This gesture was applauded by Harmanpreet as she tweeted back saying: Thank you little ones, it indeed is a pleasure to have you all do this for me".



Harmanpreet on Friday became the most capped Indian in the shortest format of the game as she played her 100th T20I.

She achieved the feat in the sixth T20I against South Africa in Surat.

Till date, no other Indian player apart from Harmanpreet - man or woman - has played 100 T20Is.

MS Dhoni is on the second number on the list for most matches played by an Indian in the shortest format of the game as he has 98 T20I appearances to his credit while India men's ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma is tied with Dhoni.

New Zealand's Suzie Bates, Australian Ellyse Perry and Pakistan's Shoaib Malik lead the charts with 111 T20I appearances each.

Malik is the only men's cricketer to have played in 100 T20Is.

India recently defeated South Africa 3-1 in the T20I series and the side will next take on Proteas in a three-match ODI series slated to begin from October 9. (ANI)