Jemimah Rodrigues is all geared up for stint at KSL

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): India opening batter Jemimah Rodrigues is all geared up for her debut with Yorkshire Diamonds at the KIA Super League (KSL), beginning August 6 in the UK.
Rodrigues on Thursday took to Instagram to share her Diamonds' kit, saying, "All Geared Up!"The 18-year-old became the third Indian batter to play at the KSL after the Diamonds signed her for the upcoming fourth and final edition of the league.
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are the other two Indian cricketers who have competed in the history of this T20 league hosted in England.
"Super stoked to be signed by @yorksdiamonds this season of the Kia Super League! Looking forward to playing some good cricket with you guys!" Rodrigues captioned her Instagram post on June 12 after signing a contract with the Diamonds.
Apart from Rodrigues, India all-rounder Deepti Sharma will debut in the league. She will play with Mandhana for Western Storm.
KSL will begin on August 6, with Lancashire Thunder and Southern Vipers playing in the curtain-raiser at Aigburth, Liverpool. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:01 IST

