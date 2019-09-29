Jemimah Rodrigues' reply on Mandhana's post will tickle your funny bone

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Nineteen-year-old India women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues is known for her wit and humour and her latest comment on team-mate Smriti Mandhana's post will tickle your funny bone.

Mandhana had posted a picture with Rodrigues on Instagram in which the two are seated in a plane's cockpit, with headphones on just like pilots.

Mandhana had captioned the post as, "The Wright Brothers testing the first-ever Airplane. December 17, 1903 (colourized)".

Rodrigues, however, had a rib-tickling interpretation of the photo. "What rickshawalas think they ride in Mumbai traffic," she wrote.



Both Mandhana and Rodrigues are currently in action against South Africa in the five-match T20I series.

The first match of the series was won by India by 11 runs whereas the second T20I was washed out due to rain.

Mandhana managed to score 21 runs in the first match whereas Rodrigues registered 19 runs.

Deepti Sharma bowled a match-winning spell in the first T20I as she returned with the figures of 3-8 from her four overs. This spell enabled India to defend a total of 130 runs.

Rodrigues enjoyed a good KSL season for Yorkshire Diamonds as she finished the tournament as the second-highest run-getter.

India will take on South Africa in the third T20I later today.

The team's squad for the T20I series against South Africa: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, Mansi Joshi.

After the T20I series, India will face Proteas women in a three-match ODI series. (ANI)

