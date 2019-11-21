India's Jemimah Rodrigues
India's Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma improve positions in latest T20I rankings

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:29 IST

Dubai [UAE], Nov 21 (ANI): India batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma improved their respective position in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.
Both the batters contributed a lot during India's 5-0 T20I series win over West Indies. Rodrigues moved up three places and now hold the fourth position while Verma jumped 57 slots to sit on the 30th position.
The 15-year-old Verma scored her maiden half-century in the first T20I and by doing so, she became the youngest Indian ever to score an international fifty.
There are now three Indian bowlers in the top five, namely, Radha Yadav (2), Deepti Sharma (4) and Poonam Yadav (5). Yadav improved her position from the fifth rank.
Anuja Patil and Shikha Pandey also climbed up in the ranking to hold the 21st and 43rd position respectively.
From West Indies side, Shemaine Campbelle has progressed three places to 68th among batters while spinners Hayley Matthews (up by nine places to reach 27th) and Anisa Mohammed (up by two places to reach 45th) have advanced in the bowlers' list.
New Zealand's Suzie Bates tops the batting rankings while Australia's Megan Schutt tops the bowling rankings.
In the team rankings, India now hold the fourth position and Australia sit on the top. (ANI)

