Jemimah Rodrigues thanks BCCI for 'amazing experience' at Women's T20 Challenge

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Supernovas vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues appreciated the efforts of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for conducting the Women's T20 Challenge.

In the finals, Supernovas failed to chase down a target of 119 runs as the side was restricted to 102/7 in the allotted twenty overs, handing a win to Trailblazers by 16 runs.

Jemimah said winning and losing are a part of the game and what matters at the end is memories of the showpiece event.



"Sometimes we win, sometimes we don't, but in the end what matters is the memories we make together. Thank you BCCI for helping us have such an amazing experience at the #JioWomensT20Challenge And thanks to YOU ALL for supporting us and I'm sure you all will continue to do so," Jemimah tweeted.



This was the first time that Trailblazers won the Women's T20 Challenge. The other two titles were won by Supernovas in 2018 and 2019. (ANI)

