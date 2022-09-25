Jhulan inspired many women to take up sport, says Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Star India batter Virat Kohli on Saturday said legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami has inspired many women to take up the sport through grit and determination.

Jhulan Goswami, who had a successful 20-year international career, played her last game on Saturday where India defeated England by 16 runs and sealed a three-match ODI series win 3-0.

Kohli congratulated Jhulan on a stellar international career and said the pacer has always stood out due to her aggression on the field.



"A great servant of Indian cricket. Congratulations on an outstanding career, inspiring so many women to take up the sport. Your grit and aggression always stood out. I wish you the very best," Kohli said on the Koo app.

Interestingly, Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma will portray the outstanding journey of Jhulan Goswami. The film will stream exclusively on the OTT platform and the final release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Jhulan Goswami received a guard of honour from the England and Indian players as she walked out to bat for the final time in international cricket on Saturday.

The former India skipper received a heartwarming gesture on the field from the players as she made her way out one final time in international cricket.

However, the legendary pacer was dismissed for a golden duck in her final innings. The star pacer has played 12 Tests, 205 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India. She ended her career with 355 international wickets. (ANI)

