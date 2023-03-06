Jhye Richardson ruled out of ODI series against India, Nathan Ellis to replace him

Perth [Australia], March 6 (ANI): Australia pacer Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India which begins on March 17 due to a hamstring injury.

Nathan Ellis has been named as his replacement. The pacer is also in doubt about his participation with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

As per espncricinfo, the pacer made his comeback in a 50-over match for his club Fremantle against Wanneroo on Saturday in Perth after having strained his hamstring in the Big Bash League (BBL) in the first week of January.



But he was only able to bowl for four overs for Fremantle, taking 3 for 5, before leaving the field and going in for a scan. Later, he visited the WACA (Western Australian Cricket Association) ground to speak with the WA medical personnel.

His BBL franchise Perth Scorchers hoped for the right-arm pacer to return to action in the final but the injury took him two months to recover, recurring him unavailable for the title clash. Richardson has not featured in the Marsh Cup or Sheffield Shield cricket either.

However, he was named in the ODI squad for the limited leg of Australia's India tour.

In addition to the serious shoulder injury he sustained in 2019, Richardson has endured a terrible run of soft-tissue ailments over the past two seasons. In December 2021, against England in Adelaide, he picked up his first Test five-wicket haul after suffering a right shoulder injury. However, he was unable to play in the following Test because of a persistent heel injury, and he hasn't played Test cricket since.

He participated in the T20I and ODI series during the 2022 tour of Sri Lanka, but after returning home, he was only able to play in two Sheffield Shield games and one Marsh Cup match for Western Australia before the BBL due to a number of soft tissue issues. (ANI)

