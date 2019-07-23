Jimmy Anderson ruled out of Ireland Test

Dubai [UAE], July 23 (ANI): England pacer Jimmy Anderson on Tuesday was ruled out of the one-off Test against Ireland after not being able to recover from a calf injury.

The 36-year-old had suffered the injury while representing Lancashire against Durham in a county match on July 2. The MRI scan confirmed he had torn his calf, ICC reported.

Anderson was initially added in the squad for the four-day Test. However, he failed to recover and will continue to nurse the injury.

The pacer will be monitored by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) with a hope of his timely return for the upcoming Ashes, which will commence on August 1 in Edgbaston.

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are the two fast bowlers who could not find a spot in the squad as both are suffering from a left side strain. The absence of Anderson will benefit uncapped Olly Stone, who has been named in the 11-man squad.

The only Test is scheduled to take place from July 24 to 27 at the Lord's. Following is the 11-man squad: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes. (ANI)

