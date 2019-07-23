Dubai [UAE], July 23 (ANI): England pacer Jimmy Anderson on Tuesday was ruled out of the one-off Test against Ireland after not being able to recover from a calf injury.
The 36-year-old had suffered the injury while representing Lancashire against Durham in a county match on July 2. The MRI scan confirmed he had torn his calf, ICC reported.
Anderson was initially added in the squad for the four-day Test. However, he failed to recover and will continue to nurse the injury.
The pacer will be monitored by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) with a hope of his timely return for the upcoming Ashes, which will commence on August 1 in Edgbaston.
Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are the two fast bowlers who could not find a spot in the squad as both are suffering from a left side strain. The absence of Anderson will benefit uncapped Olly Stone, who has been named in the 11-man squad.
The only Test is scheduled to take place from July 24 to 27 at the Lord's. Following is the 11-man squad: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes. (ANI)
Jimmy Anderson ruled out of Ireland Test
ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:31 IST
Dubai [UAE], July 23 (ANI): England pacer Jimmy Anderson on Tuesday was ruled out of the one-off Test against Ireland after not being able to recover from a calf injury.