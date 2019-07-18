New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham

Jimmy Neesham pays tribute to his high school cricket coach

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:22 IST

Wellington [New Zealand], July 18 (ANI): New Zealand's all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Thursday paid tribute to his high school cricket coach, David Gordon, who had passed away on July 14 due to heart failure.
"Dave Gordon, my High School teacher, coach, and friend. Your love of this game was infectious, especially for those of us lucky enough to play under you. How appropriate you held on until just after such a match. Hope you were proud. Thanks for everything. RIP," Neesham tweeted.

Daughter of David, Leonie Gordon was touched by Neesham's response and said that her father was in regular touch with Neesham.
"It was lovely, you know, he's kept in touch with Jimmy and he is friends with Jimmy's father. He always had a soft spot for Jimmy Neesham, he was very proud of him. He would definitely be following his career," stuff.co.nz quoted Leonie Gordon as saying.
David Gordon went into heart failure five weeks ago, and he passed away during New Zealand's final match against England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
Neesham's high school teacher passed away during the super over in the World Cup final and David Gordan's daughter said that Neesham had hit a six in the super over when her father took his last breath.
"One of the nurses came in for the final over, the super over, and she said his breathing is changing. You know, I think Jimmy Neesham had just hit that six and he took his last breath," Leonie Gordon said.
"We talked a lot about the cricket because he is obviously a big fan and a follower of the Black Caps," she added.
The final between New Zealand and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14 could not separate the two sides despite the 50-over match and subsequent super over. England finally were declared the champions on the basis of boundary countback rule.
This is the second successive time that New Zealand finished as the runners-up in the World Cup. The Kiwis under the leadership of Brendon McCullum lost the final of the 2015 edition to Australia by seven wickets. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:22 IST

Boult, Sodhi, Santner return to Auckland after Cricket World Cup

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): New Zealand players Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner on Thursday returned to Auckland following the conclussion of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:22 IST

Let's get some red ball practice in: Jason Roy on Test call-up

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): England batsman Jason Roy on Thursday expressed excitement after he found a spot in the squad that will compete against Ireland for a one-off Test, starting July 24.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:51 IST

There has never been any doubt on Jason Roy's talent: Ed Smith

Dubai [UAE], July 18 (ANI): After giving opening batsman Jason Roy his debut call-up to England's Test side, national selector Ed Smith lauded the player, saying there has never been any doubt on Roy's talent.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 11:20 IST

P T Usha nominated for IAAF Veteran Pin

New Delhi [India], July 18 : Former Olympic track and field athlete P T Usha has been nominated for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Veteran Pin.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:58 IST

New CAC to be formed for appointment of Indian cricket team's head coach

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): With the term of national Men's Cricket Team head coach, Ravi Shastri, coming to a close after the conclusion of the West Indies series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already started to look for a candidate.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:39 IST

Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams to compete at US Open

Florida [US], July 18 (ANI): Defending champion Naomi Osaka and runner-up Serena Williams are among the 13 Grand Slam winners to compete at the US Open, beginning August 26.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:17 IST

Australia A win opening T20 against England Women's Academy

Somerset [UK], July 18 (ANI): Australia A secured a 20-run win over England Women's Academy in the opening T20 match at Millfield School on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 09:56 IST

Kerela Blasters sign Senegalese player Moustapha Gning

Kochi (Kerela) [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) team Kerela Blasters have signed Senegalese midfielder Mouhamadou Moustapha Gning for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 08:57 IST

England women gear up for Ashes Test

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): England cricketers are all geared up for the only Test, scheduled for Thursday at the Cooper Associates County Ground, in the ongoing Women's Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 08:10 IST

Durand Cup to begin from August 2 in Kolkata

Leeds [UK], July 18 (ANI): The 129th edition of the Durand Cup will begin from August 2 in Kolkata with Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting Club taking on each other at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 07:54 IST

Inzamam-ul-Haq wants PCB to appoint long-term captains

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): After stepping down as the chief-selector of Pakistan, Inzamam-ul-Haq advocated the need for appointing long-term captains, saying switching captains series-by-series is not a feasible option.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 07:38 IST

Sri Lanka Cricket likely to make changes to team's coaching staff

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket is likely to make changes to the national team's coaching staff after the conclusion of the ODI series against Bangladesh.

Read More
iocl