Jimmy Neesham rates Rohit Sharma's debut Test opening performance as 'ok'

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Rohit Sharma may have impressed almost everyone with his debut performance as an opener in Test cricket, but New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham found his performance just 'okay'.

A fan asked Neesham for his views on Sharma's performance in the first Test and the all-rounder replied: "I think it's fair to say he's started ok".



Rohit was exceptional in the match as he scored 176 runs in the first innings and then he went on to score 126 in the second innings. With this, he became only the second Indian opener to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

He also became the first batsman to score centuries in each innings of a Test in their first match as an opener.

In the match, Rohit also surpassed Wasim Akram to hit the most number of sixes in a Test match.

He achieved the feat on day four of the first Test match between India and South Africa.

The right-handed batsman broke the 23-year-old record previously held by Akram. The former Pakistan cricketer had hit twelve sixes in a match against Zimbabwe in Sheikhupura.

With this performance, Sharma reached his career-best 17th position in the ICC Test batsmen rankings.

India won the first Test against South Africa by 203 runs and the team will face the Proteas in the second Test, slated to begin tomorrow. (ANI)