New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham

Jimmy Neesham rates Rohit Sharma's debut Test opening performance as 'ok'

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Rohit Sharma may have impressed almost everyone with his debut performance as an opener in Test cricket, but New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham found his performance just 'okay'.
A fan asked Neesham for his views on Sharma's performance in the first Test and the all-rounder replied: "I think it's fair to say he's started ok".

Rohit was exceptional in the match as he scored 176 runs in the first innings and then he went on to score 126 in the second innings. With this, he became only the second Indian opener to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.
He also became the first batsman to score centuries in each innings of a Test in their first match as an opener.
In the match, Rohit also surpassed Wasim Akram to hit the most number of sixes in a Test match.
He achieved the feat on day four of the first Test match between India and South Africa.
The right-handed batsman broke the 23-year-old record previously held by Akram. The former Pakistan cricketer had hit twelve sixes in a match against Zimbabwe in Sheikhupura.
With this performance, Sharma reached his career-best 17th position in the ICC Test batsmen rankings.
India won the first Test against South Africa by 203 runs and the team will face the Proteas in the second Test, slated to begin tomorrow. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:00 IST

'We'll come off pitch together': Harry Kane leads England's...

Leeds [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): England football skipper Harry Kane has decided to take the fight against racism in his own hands, as he is prepared to lead his team off the field if players suffer racial abuse in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:54 IST

Kerala govt felicitates shuttler PV Sindhu

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who recently became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, was felicitated by the Kerala State Government on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:14 IST

Paralympian Deepa Malik files nomination for PCI president

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Deepa Malik has filed nomination for the president of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:03 IST

Kylian Mbappe to miss France's Euro qualifying matches

Paris [France], Oct 9 (ANI): Striker Kylian Mbappe will miss France's Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Iceland and Turkey due to an injury, the France Football Federation confirmed on Tuesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:16 IST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic unveils his statue in Sweden

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Sweden's footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic unveiled his own shirtless statue in the city of Malmo on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:30 IST

Ben Stokes' wife rubbishes reports of cricketer choking her

New Delhi [India],Oct 9 (ANI)  : England all-rounder Ben Stokes' wife Clare has rubbished reports that the player tried to choke her during a party.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 08:06 IST

Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger announces retirement from football

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Germany's World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger has announced his retirement from football.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 07:58 IST

Hashim Amla gears up to sign for Surrey on Kolpak deal

London [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla is all set to sign for England county, Surrey, as a Kolpak registration.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 01:33 IST

Pandya slammed for 'disrespectful' birthday wish for Zaheer

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya faced backlash from the cricket fans after he tweeted a video of him smashing former Indian bowler Zaheer Khan for a six in a match, on the latter's birthday. However, Khan came up with a witty response to Pandya's tweet.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:48 IST

Mithali Raj expecting a 'very competitive' ODI series against...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Ahead of the first One Day International (ODI) against South Africa, India skipper Mithali Raj said that the three-match series between the two teams is going to be 'very competitive'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:36 IST

Hardik Pandya begins his road to fitness post-surgery

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently underwent a lower-back surgery, thanked his fans for their support and said he has begun his road to full fitness.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:12 IST

Saweety Boora knocked out of AIBA Women's World Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 8 (ANI): Indian boxer Saweety Boora was knocked out of the ongoing AIBA Women's World Championships after she suffered a defeat in her pre-quarterfinal bout against Louise Price here on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl