Jimmy Neesham urges Indian fans to re-sell their tickets via official platform

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Saturday urged the Indian fans to re-sell their tickets for the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final via the official platform.

Many Indian fans had bought the tickets expecting the Men in Blue to make it to the final, but the side got defeated by the Kiwi lineup by 18 runs on Wednesday.

"Dear Indian cricket fans. If you don't want to come to the final anymore then please be kind and resell your tickets via the official platform. I know it's tempting to try to make a large profit but please give all genuine cricket fans a chance to go, not just the wealthy," Neesham tweeted.



New Zealand were able to stun India in the semi-final as they defended a mediocre total of 240 runs. The Kiwi bowling lineup destroyed the Indian top-order as they dismissed Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul for just five runs on the board.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja tried their best to go away with a victory, but as soon as the duo got dismissed, New Zealand were able to snatch an 18-run victory.

Dhoni played a knock of 50 whereas Jadeja scored 77.

In the other semi-final, England defeated Australia by eight wickets to make it to the final for the first time since 1992.

New Zealand takes on England in the final on Sunday, July 14, at Lord's Cricket Ground. (ANI)

