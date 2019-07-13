New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham

Jimmy Neesham urges Indian fans to re-sell their tickets via official platform

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:20 IST

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Saturday urged the Indian fans to re-sell their tickets for the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final via the official platform.
Many Indian fans had bought the tickets expecting the Men in Blue to make it to the final, but the side got defeated by the Kiwi lineup by 18 runs on Wednesday.
"Dear Indian cricket fans. If you don't want to come to the final anymore then please be kind and resell your tickets via the official platform. I know it's tempting to try to make a large profit but please give all genuine cricket fans a chance to go, not just the wealthy," Neesham tweeted.

New Zealand were able to stun India in the semi-final as they defended a mediocre total of 240 runs. The Kiwi bowling lineup destroyed the Indian top-order as they dismissed Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul for just five runs on the board.
MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja tried their best to go away with a victory, but as soon as the duo got dismissed, New Zealand were able to snatch an 18-run victory.
Dhoni played a knock of 50 whereas Jadeja scored 77.
In the other semi-final, England defeated Australia by eight wickets to make it to the final for the first time since 1992.
New Zealand takes on England in the final on Sunday, July 14, at Lord's Cricket Ground. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 17:01 IST

Sunil Chhetri credits ISL for helping Indian football

Leeds [UK], July 13 (ANI): Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri has praised the Indian Super League (ISL) for improving the state of football in the country. The tournament provided youngsters an opportunity to share the locker room with modern greats, he said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 17:00 IST

CWC'19 Final: Lord's to be 'no-fly zone' for England-New Zealand clash

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): As England and New Zealand get ready to lock horns in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, the Lord's Cricket Ground has been declared as a 'no fly zone' for both the match day (July 14) and reserve day (July 15).

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:45 IST

33-member core probables announced for Indian Women's national...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday announced 33 core probable players for the upcoming Women national coaching camp, beginning from July 15 in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:19 IST

India needs a batsman like Ajinkya Rahane at number four: Former...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, Sanjay Jagdale on Saturday said that in his opinion Ajinkya Rahane should have been the number four batsman in the team's World Cup squad as he brings solidarity to the lineup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:02 IST

Kiren Rijiju assures help to Mangaluru powerlifter Deepthika Puthran

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): Deepthika Puthran, a powerlifter and fisherman's daughter, was assured of help by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju after she tweeted to him after being selected to participate in Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in Canada in September this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 02:38 IST

This 93-year-old man teaches, practices wrestling in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): It is said that age is just a number, and this Madurai native is proof!

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 01:14 IST

Wimbledon: Federer thrashes Nadal, storms into finals

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): Swiss tennis star Roger Federer defeated Spaniard Rafael Nadal 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-final to advance to the finals of the ongoing Wimbledon Championship on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:17 IST

I fully trust skipper Eoin Morgan's decisions: England cricketer...

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): Ahead of the World Cup final against New Zealand, England's Adil Rashid eulogised skipper Eoin Morgan stating that he has full trust in the decision that Morgan makes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:16 IST

Zidane leaves Real Madrid's training camp citing personal reasons

Madrid [Spain], July 12 (ANI): Real Madrid on Friday announced that their manager Zinedine Zidane has left the pre-season training camp in Montreal because of personal reasons.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:16 IST

Chhetri wants team to get in sync with Igor Stimac's approach

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Indian senior national team's Sunil Chhetri has said the team is going to back coach Igor Stimac in all his plans because the more they are in sync with the former Croatia boss, the better it is for them.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:53 IST

You are the most honest man I know: Kohli supports AB de Villiers

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Soon after former South Africa batsman Ab de Villiers cleared the air regarding recent controversy, India skipper Virat Kohli lent support to his Indian Premier League team-mate calling him as the most honest and committed person he knows.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:37 IST

Atletico Madrid express dissent over Griezmann's Barca move, to...

Madrid [Spain], July 12 (ANI): Soon after France's Antoine Griezmann made a move to Barcelona, his previous club Atletico de Madrid released a statement saying that the deposited amount is insufficient to cover his buyout clause.

Read More
iocl