Jio users can watch World Cup matches live and free

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced that its users will be able to watch every Cricket World Cup match live and free.

In a press release, Jio said a cricket season pack has also been launched for its users to provide 102 GB high-speed data for 51 days.

Jio said a new version of its game JioCricket Play Along will not only engage its users during the World Cup but will also provide all necessary information like scores, match schedules, results, all under one roof.

The network users can access the free World Cup matches either through HotStar or JioTV. While using Hotstar, the users will be automatically granted access to all the matches, it said.

"And on JioTV, users will be seamlessly redirected to Hotstar to get access to the match. With this, cricket lovers can seamlessly stream all their favourite matches, free on Hotstar via JioTV, without interruption and any worry of exhausting their daily quota of high-speed data," it added. (ANI)

