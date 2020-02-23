Jitender settles for silver, Deepak, Rahul clinch bronze in Asian Wrestling Championships

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Indian wrestler Jitender Kumar settled for silver after losing the summit clash in the Asian Wrestling Championships at KD Jadhav Wrestling Hall here on Sunday.

In the 74kg category, Jitender faced a defeat at the hands of Kazakhstan's Daniyar Kaisanov 1-3 in the final.

While Rahul Aware and Deepak Punia won their respective matches and bagged a bronze medal each. In the 61kg category, Aware outclassed Iran's Majid Almas Dastan 5-2 to clinch bronze.

On the other hand, Punia thrashed his opponent Issa Abdulsalam Abdulwahhab Al Obaidi 10-0 to bag the second bronze medal for India. (ANI)

