Job finished? I don't think so, says Neesham as NZ reach maiden T20 WC final

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 11 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who played a match-winning knock against England in the semi-final, feels his job isn't finished yet.

New Zealand were in a tricky position at 95/3 in the 14th over before Neesham whacked 26 from 10 to turn the tide in the Kiwis' favour.

Minutes after the win, Neesham pic sitting in the dugout went viral in which the all-rounder was seen sitting in the dugout while all other New Zealand players celebrate the victory.

Reacting to his picture, Neesham said his job isn't done yet as New Zealand reached the final for the first time in T20 World Cup.

"Job finished? I don't think so," Neesham tweeted.



Chasing 167, the Black Caps were on the back foot when key duo Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson were dismissed by Chris Woakes inside the first three overs of the reply.

But the ship was steadied by Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway, who added 82 for the third wicket before Neesham smashed 26 from 10 to turn the game in Kiwis' favour.

After guiding New Zealand to the finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, opening batter Mitchell said Neesham's quickfire knock gave the Kiwis much-needed momentum in the game.

"The way Jimmy Neesham came out and hit the ball from get go was pretty special. He got us the momentum heading into the final overs. The rate was pretty high at that stage. Yeah very special win against England," said Mitchell.

"Any game you win for your country is pretty special. It is nice to contribute and help us get over the line. We have another big match coming up in the next two days. Pretty excited about that," he added. (ANI)

