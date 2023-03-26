"Job is not done," remarks MI's Issy Wong after four-wicket haul in WPL eliminator against UP Warriorz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Following her side's 72-run win over UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match, Mumbai Indians pacer Issy Wong remarked that the "job is not done".

Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 72 followed by Issy Wong's hat-trick helped Mumbai Indians register a comprehensive win over UP Warriorz in the eliminator of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) here at DY Patil Sports Academy on Friday.

"Nat deserves it, she really held the innings together, she batted well and helped us to a big score, so she probably deserves it. It's all a bit surreal, it's been a bit of a whirlwind for the last couple of weeks. Put in a bit of hard yards for the last couple of years in the gym and rewarding to enjoy all of that. Under lights, it swung. The square allows you to keep the swing going even in the later stages of the innings," said Wong in the post-match presentation.

"We knew if we look after the ball, then we can get it to swing. I was just trying to hit the stumps, Soph got the better of last time, I did not want to land in her spot. She said well bowled, she is a good friend and she is a quality cricketer as well. It is a bit more exciting as you know each other well. The job is not done. You do not enter competitions to make the semi-finals, you enter them to be competitive and try to win it," added Wong.

With this win, Mumbai Indians have reached the final of the WPL, where they will take on Delhi Capitals.



After being put to bat first by UP Warriorz, Mumbai Indians made 182/4 in their 20 overs. A quickfire knock from Nat Sciver-Brunt (72 off 38 balls, consisting of nine fours and two sixes) proved to be extremely helpful for MI in posting a competitive total. She had a 60-run stand for the fourth wicket with Melie Kerr (29 off 19 balls). Openers Yastika Bhatia (21) and Hayley Matthews (26) also put up decent contributions.

Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers for UP Warriorz, taking 2/39 in four overs. Parshavi Chopra and Anjali Sarvani took a wicket each.

In the chase of 183, UP Warriorz did not look like a threat at all. Except for Kiran Navgire (43 off 27 balls), no other batter could touch the 20-run mark. In the 13th over of the match, Issy swung things in MI's favour completely by dismissing Kiran, Simran Shaikh (0) and Sophie Ecclestone (0) within three straight balls to take the first-ever hat-trick of WPL.

UPW lost wickets on regular basis and were bundled out for 110 in 17.4 overs.

Wong (4/15) finished as the pick of the bowlers for MI. Saika Ishaque also took 2/24 in her four overs. Nat Sciver, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita took one wicket each.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was given the 'Player of the Match' award for her match-winning performance.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 182/4 (Nat Sciver-Brunt 72*, Amelie Kerr 29; Sophie Ecclestone 2-39) vs UP Warriorz 110 (Kiran Navgire 43; Issy Wong 4/15). (ANI)

