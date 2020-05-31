'Job was done': Wife Sakshi on her now-deleted tweet on #DhoniRetires

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Sakshi Dhoni, wife of wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni on Sunday gave clarification as to why she lost her cool and came up with a reply on seeing #DhoniRetires hashtag on Twitter.

Sakshi Dhoni was doing an Instagram live session on the official handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and it was then that she was asked to talk about her tweet.

Talking about her tweet, she replied: "One of my friends messaged me asked me what is going on? That hashtag has been trending since the afternoon. I was like what is it, then I do not know something happened to me and it happened (the tweet) I deleted it, but the job was done, the message was put out".

Earlier this week, Twitteratti once again started speculation over the future of wicket-keeper batsman, MS Dhoni, as a hashtag #DhoniRetires started trending on the platform.

However, Sakshi Dhoni, wife of the former skipper of India was not impressed with this hashtag and she slammed the netizens for constantly speculating the future of Dhoni.

"It's only rumours! I understand lockdown has made people mentally unstable," Sakshi Dhoni had tweeted.

However, soon after, she deleted that tweet but the screenshot of her tweet went viral.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.

Dhoni had to face criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the high-profile game.

This year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list.

The board had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). Under his leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket.

He would have been leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

