Joburg Super Kings sign Matthew Wade for remainder of inaugural SA20 league

Johannesburg (South Africa) [India], January 31 (ANI): Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has been signed by Joburg Super Kings for the remainder of the inaugural edition of SA20, the domestic T20 league of Cricket South Africa (CSA).

The official handle of the team shared the news with the fans on Tuesday.

"We have a new Super King at the Wanderers Say Yellove to Matthew Wade! #WhistleForJoburg," tweeted JSK.



With South Africa playing England at home for a three-match ODI series, the SA20 will resume from February 2 onwards with a match between Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town. South Africa are leading the series 2-0.



Joburg has had a solid tournament so far. In the six-team competition, they are at number four with 16 points and have won four out of their seven games and lost three.

In their previous match on January 24, they had defeated Durban Super Giants by eight-wickets while chasing 180 runs. DSG has only managed two wins in their eight games and are at the bottom with eight points.

Their next match will be against Paarl Royals on February 3, which is at number three in the points table with 17 points and four wins and an equal number of losses in the tournament.

JSK's star batter and skipper Faf Du Plessis is the second-highest run scorer in the tournament, with 277 runs in seven games at an average of 46.16 and one century and one fifty to his name.

Wade has represented Australia in 75 T20Is and has scored 1,018 runs at an average of 24.82 with three fifties.

Wade has a plethora of T20 cricket experience, having played a total of 218 T20 matches in which he has scored 4,269 runs at an average of 26.84, with one century and 24 fifties. He has scored these runs at a strike rate of above 136. He has most notably represented Gujarat Titans (IPL), Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Hobart Hurricanes (Big Bash League).

He is the part of Australian side which won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021 and Gujarat Titans which clinched the IPL title in its debut season. (ANI)

