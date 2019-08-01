England captain Joe Root
England captain Joe Root

Joe Root excited to bat at Number 3

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:04 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 1 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root is excited to bat at number three in the Ashes as he is hoping that coming to bat early will allow him to make some 'big scores'.
"I'll bat at number three which is quite exciting. I think it's a positive move for me, I quite like the idea of getting out there pretty early and hopefully making some big scores. The opportunity to make really big scores comes from the top three, and there's an opportunity for me to potentially do that this series," Cricket.com.au quoted Root as saying.
Root praised Australia's former skipper Steve Smith as saying that he is a proven world-class performer.
"He's a proven world-class performer, a fantastic player. It will be interesting to see how it unfolds throughout the series. Last time they came (to the UK in 2015), when the wickets were very good and flat he made it really count and made two very big hundreds (at Lord's and The Oval)," he said.
"When it moved it around, it looked slightly different. So it'll be interesting to see how he approaches and tries to combat the movement out there, and we can exploit anything early on," Root added.
The first Test between England and Australia will start from August 1. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:41 IST

Ashes: Skipper Tim Paine confident of spirited performance...

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 1 (ANI): Australia has got plans in place and is not overly concerned about England's previous record at Edgbaston, venue of the first Ashes match, says Australian skipper Tim Paine.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:07 IST

Ronaldo, Messi nominated for FIFA Best Men's Player award

Zurich [Switzerland], Aug 1 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been nominated in the FIFA Best Men's Footballer of the Year category, as the apex footballing authority released the nominations on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:22 IST

GT20 Canada: Montreal Tigers defeat Edmonton Royals

Brampton [Canada], Aug 1 (ANI): Faf du Plessis-led side Edmonton Royals remained winless in the ongoing Global T20 Canada, as they lost their match against Montreal Tigers by four wickets.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:10 IST

Frank Lampard 'very impressed' with Christian Pulisic

Leeds [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is 'very impressed' with Christian Pulisic's performance during his club's friendly clash against Salzburg on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:05 IST

Women's Ashes: England register first win, defeat Australia in final T20I

Bristol [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): England registered their first win in the Women's Ashes as they defeated Australia by 17 runs in the final T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:01 IST

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri writes to CAC, asks for declaration on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri has written to the newly formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to give a declaration regarding conflict of interest so that the hiring process for the coach of Indian team can get started, a BCC

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:14 IST

Virat Kohli shares 'surreal experience' before leaving for Windies series

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared "surreal experience" he witnessed before embarking on the Men In Blue's tour to the Caribbean for a multi-format series, beginning August 3.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:12 IST

Tim Murtagh officially on Lord's Honours Board

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Ireland right-arm fast bowler Tim Murtagh's name has been officially immortalised on the Lord's Honours Board.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:59 IST

I Walk Out For my Country, Not Just Team: Rohit Sharma ahead of...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India opening batsman Rohit Sharma believes when he walks out on the field he not only represents his team but also his country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:23 IST

India should participate in CWG 2022 only if shooting is...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Indian boxer Simranjit Kaur on Wednesday said the country should participate in the Common Wealth Games (CWG) 2022 only if shooting is part of the event in the UK.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:13 IST

India's proposed CWG 2022 boycott: Other athletes will suffer,...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Wrestler Sushil Kumar on Wednesday opined that sportspersons will suffer if India boycotts Commonwealth Games (CWG).

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:33 IST

Playing Muralitharan on debut was unforgettable experience, says...

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Venugopal Rao after retiring from all forms of cricket on Wednesday said that playing with Sri Lanka's legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan on debut was an unforgettable experience.

Read More
iocl