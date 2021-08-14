Joe Root leapfrogs Graham Gooch to become England's 2nd highest run-scorer in Test cricket

London [UK], August 14 (ANI): Skipper Root Joe Root on Friday surpassed former cricketer Graham Gooch to become England's second-highest run-scorer in the longest format of the game.

Root achieved the feat in the ongoing second Test against India here at the Lord's. The English skipper scored unbeaten 48 runs in the first innings of the second Test on Friday.

Root has now 8935 runs under his belt and is only behind former England skipper Alastair Cook, who has scored 12472 runs in Tests.



Gooch sits at the third position now having scored 8900 runs in the longest format of the game for England.

Meanwhile, Root's unbeaten 48 and Roy Burns's 49-knock helped England to claw their way back against India on the second day.

At stumps, England's score read 119/3 as they trail by 245 runs with Joe Root(48*) and Jonny Bairstow(6*) currently unbeaten at the crease after 45 overs.

Earlier in the day, India were bowled out for 264 after the visitors scored 88 runs and lost seven wickets on Friday. (ANI)

