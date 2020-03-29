Joe Root shares 'urgent message' amid coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): England cricketer Joe Root has shared an 'urgent message' for fans urging them to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Root took to Twitter and posted a video in which he said: "To help save lives, you must stay home. Only leave your home to buy essential food, medicine or for individual exercise but please stay two metres apart all the time. This is an urgent message: stay home, protect the NHS, save lives."

Due to the COVID-19 fears, the England Cricket Board (ECB) on March 20 announced that no professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until at least 28 May.

The deadly virus took a huge toll on sports all across the globe as it has forced the postponement of various competitions including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Worldwide coronavirus infections surpassed 640,000 with nearly 30,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

