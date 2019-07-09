Joe Root takes Australia's tactics with a 'pinch of salt'

Melbourne [Australia], July 9 (ANI): Ahead of the World Cup semi-final between Australia and England, latter's Joe Root said that their Ashes rivals say a lot of things to take off the pressure but all that does not bother him.

Earlier on Sunday, Australia's Nathan Lyon said that "it's their (England) World Cup to lose" while adding that his team has nothing to lose and only have stuff to gain.

However, Root said that it is just a 'pinch of salt' for him.

"Nathan has a lot to say a lot of the time, so for me you just take it with a pinch of salt. It might be a way of taking pressure off himself and his team. We know what we need to do to perform well. If that clicks we will be a force to play against," Cricket.com.au quoted Root as saying.

Root also sighted example for former Australian bowler Glenn McGrath and said that it's just part and parcel of when you play against Australia.

"It has happened for years. Look back at when McGrath played and five-nil (predictions). It's just part and parcel of when you play against Australia. That's how they like to prepare themselves, get themselves ready and we will go about in our own way. I can't speak on behalf of anyone else, but it doesn't (bother) me. It is what it is. That is what they want to do to get themselves ready and we will focus on ourselves," he said.

England will compete against Australia in the second semi-final on July 11. (ANI)

