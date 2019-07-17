Joe Root thanks countrymen for unbelievable support

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Member of the 2019 World Cup-winning team, English batsman Joe Root on Wednesday expressed gratitude towards his nation for extending unbelievable support to the team.

Root in a tweet said that he enjoyed the journey with his "some fantastic" teammates who are his friends as well. He added that he is looking forward to the Ashes series.

"Having finally had time to try and let things sink in, I would like to thank the nation for unbelievable support and some lovely messages. It's been one hell of a journey with some fantastic lads that I'm lucky enough to call friends. Ashes next!!!!" Root tweeted.



England beat New Zealand at the World Cup on the basis of boundary countback rule as the two teams could not be separated despite the 50-over match and subsequent super over.

Earlier this week, Root had said that the upcoming Ashes will be bigger than the recently concluded 50-over tournament. England will host Australia for the Ashes series, which is set to take place from August 1 to September 16.

The English batsman further added that the transition from one-day to Duke ball cricket will be easy for the team as England are set to play against Ireland in a four-day Test at Lord's from July 24. England are expected to announce their squad for series against Ireland on Wednesday. (ANI)

