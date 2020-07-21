Jofra Archer cleared to rejoin England squad after negative coronavirus test

London [UK], July 21 (ANI): England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been cleared to re-join the squad ahead of the third Test against West Indies after a second negative test for coronavirus.

The right-handed pacer was obliged to isolate for five days after he admitted breaking the team's bio-secure protocols. Archer was also withdrawn from England's second Test squad against West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old fast bowler was also fined an undisclosed amount and was given an official written warning.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Archer spent almost the entire second Test in his hotel room at Emirates Old Trafford, unable to have face-to-face contact with anyone. He underwent two coronavirus tests in that period, both of which proved negative.

"As far as I'm concerned, he's been through a disciplinary meeting. He's very aware of the consequences now of his actions and he's very remorseful about what he's done," ESPNcricinfo quoted England skipper Joe Root as saying.

"Once that disciplinary is gone through and it's been made very aware of what his punishment is, I think now is time for us to look at it in terms of him being available for selection," he added.

In the second Test, England thrashed West Indies by 113 runs to level the three-match series at 1-1. The third and final Test of the series will be played from July 24 at Manchester. (ANI)

