Jofra Archer finds lost 2019 World Cup medal

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): England pacer Jofra Archer on Sunday confirmed that he found his 2019 World Cup medal at the 'guest bedroom'.

In an interview with a media outlet, the speedster had said that 'he went mad' by searching for his World Cup medal that he had lost while moving flats.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he shared a picture of his World Cup medal along with Ashes medal. "Randomly searching the guest bedroom and boom," he captioned the post.



The 25-year-old was part of the English team that won the coveted trophy for the first time since the inception of the tournament in 1975.

In the nail-biting summit clash against New Zealand, England were declared as winners.

After the 50-over match tied, England scored 15 runs in the super over. Archer managed to take his side over the line as England restricted New Zealand to 15 runs. Since both the 50-overs match and super-over action ended up in a tie, England came out triumphant as they had scored more boundaries.

Archer, who was not named in the preliminary squad for the World Cup, came into the team just before the commencement of the tournament and went onto making it the most memorable World Cup for himself.

He scalped 20 wickets and finished among the top 3 wicket-takers in the quadrennial tournament. (ANI)

