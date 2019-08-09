Jofra Archer, Jack Leach find spot in England's second Ashes Test squad

London [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): England Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday named Jofra Archer and Jack Leach in the 12-man squad which will take on Australia for the second Ashes Test.
Leach scored 92 runs in England's one-off Test match against Ireland last month.
However, Moeen Ali, who displayed a poor form in the first Ashes Test, has been dropped.
James Anderson and Olly Stone also failed to find a spot in the squad as they are suffering from right calf and back injury respectively.
England faced a massive 251-run defeat in the first Ashes Test against Australia.
The second Ashes Test between England and Australia will commence from August 14 at Lord's.
Squad: Joe Root (capt), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes. (ANI)
