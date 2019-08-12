Jofra Archer reveals his preferred format

Dubai [UAE], Aug 12 (ANI): England pacer Jofra Archer said that Test cricket is his preferred format as it gives 'ample chances' to the bowler to redeem himself.

"I've played a lot more red-ball cricket than I have white-ball. I do think it's my preferred format. I personally believe in Test cricket you get a lot more opportunities to redeem yourself. In 50 overs, if you don't have a good 10 overs that's it - you've got to wait till the next game. You have ample chances to do it in the red-ball game," ICC quoted Archer as saying.

After missing out from the first Ashes Test match, Archer has found a spot in England's 12-man squad which will compete against Australia for the second Ashes Test match.

If Archer finds a spot in the playing XI, he will make his debut in the longest format of the game.

"Test cricket is pretty much almost the same thing as first-class. You know what you've got do, you know what your strengths are and to just stick to them," he said.

The second Ashes Test between Australia and England will start from August 14. (ANI)

