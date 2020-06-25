Jofra Archer set to resume training after testing negative for coronavirus

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday confirmed that Jofra Archer has tested negative for coronavirus and is free to start training from tomorrow.

ECB took to Twitter and wrote: "UPDATE: @JofraArcher has tested negative for COVID-19. He will join the England camp at Ageas Bowl later today and will be free to start training tomorrow with the rest of the group."

Earlier, ECB had said that the pacer's inclusion in the training group is subject to the second COVID-19 test report.

"Archer, and members of his household, have tested negative for COVID-19. He will have a second test tomorrow (Wednesday, June 23), and if he tests negative, he will join up with the training group on Thursday," ECB had said in a statement.

The rest of the group and the England management team arrived at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday afternoon to start their preparation ahead of the Test series against West Indies, starting on July 8.

International cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the action is set to resume in July as England and West Indies take on each other in the series. (ANI)

