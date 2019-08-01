Jofra Archer's fitness will be monitored throughout week, says Joe Root

London [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): England's skipper Joe Root on Thursday said that pacer Jofra Archer's fitness will be monitored throughout the week as he is recovering from a side strain he suffered during the World Cup.

"Jofra is coming back from quite a serious injury. His fitness will be monitored throughout the week. It's important that he's ready to go to offer something different," ESPNcricinfo quoted Root as saying.

Archer failed to get a spot in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston.

The 24-year-old was included in England's Ashes squad after his brilliant performance in the World Cup. He scalped 20 wickets in his maiden tournament.

England picked up three fast bowlers in the first Test including Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson.

"We looked at conditions and made a decision on what we thought would best take 20 wickets here," Root said.

"It also gives him time to get absolutely ready and fit to make sure he has his workloads up and ready to go for later in the series if he needs to make an impact," Root added. (ANI)

