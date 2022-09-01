Johannesburg Super Kings reveal team logo for upcoming SA20 League

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 1 (ANI): Johannesburg Super Kings, the franchise for the South African domestic T20 League SA20, revealed their logo on Thursday.

The franchise is owned by Chennai Super Kings Sports Limited, the owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

"Everywhere we go! Say Yellove to the Joburg Super Kings! @faf1307 #WhistlesForJoburg," tweeted the account of the franchise.

The logo looks similar to the CSK logo and features the lion and crown that have become a huge part of the franchise's cricketing culture over the years.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday unveiled the new name of their domestic T20I league as "SA20".



The SA20 identity is founded on vibrant, bold, and energetic iconography, all the dynamic elements synonymous with T20 cricket. The XX - roman numerals for the number 20-represent T20 cricket's dynamic wagon wheel, a key indicator of runs being scored, and bring to life the flair and thrill expected in the competition. The striking colours of cyan, navy and green are symbolic to the world of cricket - day, night and the 22 yards.

Earlier in August, Current and former CSK stars like Faf Du Plessis (South Africa), Moeen Ali (England) and Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka), West Indies bowler Romario Shepherd and South African player Gerald Coetzee were revealed to be the first five signees.

Earlier in April, Cricket South Africa (CSA) and SuperSport TV announced the formation of a t20 competition featuring six private-owned franchises starting from January 2023 onwards.

In July, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that former captain Graeme Smith had been appointed as the Commissioner of South Africa's new T20 league.

The next important milestone for the SA20 will be the player auction taking place on September 19. The player registrations closed on Sunday evening with a positive show of interest from players around the world and from established and young South African talent.

The six franchises are allowed direct signing from a list of 30 marquee players which CSA finalised recently. They are allowed to have a squad strength of 17 players. They will pick the remaining twelve players at auctions. (ANI)

